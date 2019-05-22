Josh Hodgson backs Wighton for Origin utility role

Canberra Raiders co-captain Josh Hodgson says Jack Wighton should come into heavy consideration for a State of Origin utility role for New South Wales.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for Wighton who last season served a lengthy suspension and was on the verge of his NRL career being over.

However, a masterstroke from coach Ricky Stuart which saw Wighton move to five-eighth for the Green Machine has been a key reason behind the Raiders rapid improvement in 2019.

With incumbent NSW utility Tyrone Peachey out of form for the Titans, Hodgson says Wighton’s value as a utility makes him an ideal candidate for Blues coach Brad Fittler.

“I don’t really know if you want an Englishmen saying which Origin team should be picked,” Hodgson said.

“But Jack Wighton has certainly been one of our best players this year, he’s been so consistent.

“He really suits being in the six jumper, but not only that what you’ve got with Jack is that he can cover anywhere in the back-line, fullback, wing, centre, six or seven.

“If you ever need him to, you can swing him into the middle like he (Fittler) did with (Tyrone) Peachey last year.

“So I think just with Jack you can put him anywhere, he’s a massive asset to the team.”

Wighton has played every game for the Raiders this season and has scored five tries in the six jersey.

The fifth placed Raiders host North Queensland in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.