Josh Reynolds backs teammate for shock Origin call-up

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds believes teammate Ryan Matterson could be the best person for the job when it comes to the utility position on New South Wales’ bench.

Since winning a premiership with the Roosters last season and deciding to cut short end of season celebrations to instead focus on a strong pre-season – Matterson has been one of the club’s best in 2019.

After beginning his career in First Grade as a five-eighth, Matterson bulked up at the end of 2017 in a move to re-invent himself after the Roosters signed Cooper Cronk to partner Luke Keary in the halves.

He has started in the back-row for Michael Maguire this season, but due to injuries to the likes of Benji Marshall and Josh Reynolds, the 24-year-old has filled in the play-making roles on multiple occasions.

It’s the type of utility value Blues coach Brad Fittler could be looking for and Reynolds believes Matterson’s bigger body shape could see him selected.

“I’m being a bit biased here, but I’d actually 100 percent out him in that team because he knows footy so well,” said.

“He’s come over from the Roosters who are the best team/club in the competition at the moment and he knows the game so well.

“Any position he’s thrown into, it doesn’t rattle him because he obviously backs his own ability and he’s been in a great system before, he helps a lot of boys here at the Tigers, guys who haven’t come out of their skin yet.

“If you throw him into the Origin arena, it won’t fuss him one bit.

“I honestly think with a guy like Matto you could throw him straight in there and he’d be sweet.

“I know as a player playing next to someone, you want people who are confident next to you so I think he’s definitely the man for that utility role.”

Matterson has played in all 10 of the club’s games this season and averages 112 metres and 34 tackles per game.

Wests Tigers play South Sydney on Saturday at ANZ Stadium on Saturday evening in the last hit out before State of Origin selections – ahead of game one on June 5 at Suncorp Stadium.

