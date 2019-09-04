Josh Reynolds concedes he could lose spot to Robbie Farah

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has conceded he could lose his spot in the club’s 17 if teammate Robbie Farah proves his fitness for the do or die clash with Cronulla this weekend at Leichhardt Oval.

Farah is aiming to make a miracle recovery from a broken leg suffered in round 21 against the Bulldogs only 24 days ago – in a bid to potentially play what could be his final game for the club.

The Tigers’ rake completed a full training session today and while many have written off his chances of playing, Reynolds admits the 300-gamer is doing everything he can to get onto the field.

“He did the whole session,” Reynolds said.

“We did a bit of contact at the end of the day and he got through everything pretty good.

“I’m not sure when a decision’s going to be made but I can tell you for a fact he’s in the physio left and right centre, pushing the envelope just to play.

“I’ve tried to play with a broken bone before and it’s not easy but sometimes a guy like Faz, his mind just takes over and he’s that mentally strong that he can probably push through it.

“It’s definitely not a distraction I don’t think, if anything it’s going to be a lift if he does play.”

With the ninth-placed Tigers needing to win to play in their first finals series since 2011, the match will also hold special significance for Reynolds who could bring up game 150 in the NRL.

It’s been a challenging period for Reynolds since he moved from Belmore at the end of 2017, managing only 11 games across nearly two seasons after battles with injury and competition for spots in the top grade.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he’d love the opportunity to run out on Sunday for the milestone.

“I’ve got my head around it,” Reynolds said.

“In my older age I’ve learnt how to deal with those scenarios and I’m getting ready for the game and I’ll head in tomorrow thinking I’m playing hooker as I have been filling in that role for the last couple of weeks.

“If I don’t get the nod, I’ll be disappointed because I’m having a ball and these are the games you live for – a big game to get into the semis at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday there’d be nothing better.

“I think there’s still an opportunity for me there even if Fazza still plays, so I’m just being positive and whatever happens – happens.”

Reynolds has been told he’s free to find a new club for next season despite having two years remaining on his contract, although his recent success at hooker means it could become a permanent move in 2020 with Farah retiring.

The 30-year-old has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

The Tigers clash with Cronulla kicks off at 2pm AEST on Sunday.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.