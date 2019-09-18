Josh Reynolds defends under siege Broncos

West Tigers star Josh Reynolds has leapt to the defence of under fire Broncos players after their latest pub disaster.

Reports surfaced yesterday that a number of Broncos players were spotted at a Sydney pub playing poker machines until 11pm the night before their record 58-0 finals loss to the Parramatta Eels.

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Reynolds believes the Broncos players in question haven’t done much wrong and the public outrage is too strong.

“To be brutally honest with you, I don’t think they have done anything wrong. I’m sometimes up until 1am before a game, and that’s because I can’t sleep,” Reynolds said.

“With the Broncos, it sometimes gets boring in a hotel room. Don’t get me wrong, it was pretty late and they should probably be getting ready for bed but that is just my opinion.

“For me, I’m not going to say to my mate after we lose, ‘why are you playing the pokies’? They’re not drinking or carrying on, it is just what they have done.”

The West Tigers utility admitted that the behaviour of modern day Rugby League players is better than those in the past, something that fans and pundits should look to remember.

“You hear stories back in the day of guys literally drinking the night before the game. But now, it’s so hard because there is such an emphasis on good behaviour,” Reynolds said.

“If someone has two wines the night before a game and constantly plays good footy, what are you going to say?’ It’s however you get ready for the game.”

(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)