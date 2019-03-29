Josh Reynolds: Former club aren’t ‘far away’

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds says his struggling former club Canterbury aren’t too far away from finding their feet after a disastrous start to the season.

Reynolds – who moved to Concord from Canterbury last season believes Bulldogs coach Dean Pay has had his work cut out from the start since joining the Belmore franchise.

The Dogs are currently sitting on the bottom of the NRL ladder after two convincing losses against the Warriors and Parramatta and leaking 76 points in the process.

The club’s cause hasn’t been helped by the dire salary cap situation left by former coach Des Hasler as well as the off-season Mad Monday and lewd video scandals.

Reynolds says he feels for his former team.

“It is tough, I actually feel for the new coach,” Reynolds said.

“He sort of came in there (and) there might be some players he might not see he wants there (or) he might have a game plan and the players there can’t execute it.

“But I know when we’ve watched the Dogs this week because we’re playing them and honestly watching them, they’re only one pass away.

“If you watch a few of the bombed tries against the Warriors, it’s sort of that last pass but they’re creating the opportunities.

“Thats been the thing around training this week, we’ve got to make sure if they do stick with these passes we’re there to stop them.

“I honestly I don’t think they’re far away, they’re a big club, they take a lot of pride in what they do.

“There’s been a bit going on with the board and the coaches lately, but I know the type of club they are, when their backs are against the wall they’ll fight back.”

Reynolds has played 143 First Grade games for both Canterbury and the Tigers, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

He will play for Western Suburbs against the Bulldogs in the Canterbury Cup before the Tigers host Canterbury at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday at 4:10pm.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.