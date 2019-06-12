Josh Reynolds hasn’t spoken to Michael Maguire over potential club exit

Wests Tigers utility Josh Reynolds admits he hasn’t any discussions with coach Michael Maguire or the club about a potential departure from the club before his four-year contract ends.

Since moving from Belmore to Concord last season on a lucrative contract, Reynolds hasn’t been able to consistently remain on the field after a number of injuries.

Reynolds battled a shoulder injury which limited him to just five games in 2018, while this year a knee injury has prevented him from building up any run of form as he competes for the number six jersey with teammate Benji Marshall.

The 30-year-old’s hard luck has seen his name thrown around as one of potentially seven Tigers who could be moved out of the club including the likes of Moses Mbye, Russell Packer and Mahe Fonua in a bid to change the club’s fortunes.

Reynolds told Halftime he’s not surprised by the speculation about his future and understand it’s part of the game.

“No, nothing’s been mentioned to me from Madge (Maguire) or anyone at the club or my manager, but is it a surprise no?” Reynolds said.

“Because having Benji there and myself, we’re two older heads I suppose and we’re two guys fighting for the one position.

“I got lucky enough to get a really good deal to come to the Tigers.

“They probably want the fans and even the club want to show something for that and there will always be a bit of speculation around that I feel whether that’s true or not.

“It’s up to the Tigers and Madge if it’s on the cards and I’m sure he’ll let me know, but so far there’s been nothing.”

Reynolds has played 147 First Grade games for both the Tigers and Bulldogs, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

The Tigers travel to Townsville to play the Cowboys on Friday evening with Reynolds set to line up for Western Suburbs against the Knights in their Canterbury Cup match on Sunday at Campbelltown Stadium.

