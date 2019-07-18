Josh Reynolds: ‘I’m the hungriest I’ve ever been’ to get on the field

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has admitted he’s the hungriest he’s ever been to play footy, after being given permission by the Tigers to negotiate with other clubs.

NRL.com’s Michael Chammas reported on Wednesday that Reynolds was a free to find a new club for next season despite having two years remaining on his contract.

The 30-year-old sat down with coach Michael Maguire following teammate and fellow five-eighth Benji Marshall signalling his intention to keep playing in 2020 after a strong season so far for the club this year.

Reynolds has only managed nine games across almost two seasons with the Tigers battling a raft of injuries which have impacted his opportunity to show his class at Concord.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio’s Halftime he understands the club’s decision and admits it’s been frustrating not being able to get onto the field.

“Madge (Maguire) was pretty honest with me which I love,” Reynolds said.

“He sort said to me you don’t have to leave but the situation will probably be the same next year and if another opportunity did pop up and you thought it was right for yourself and your partner, to take it.

“It was a bit hard to cop because I just haven’t been able to imprint myself to that club and I wanted to do it so bad, I wanted to repay them so much for the faith that they put in me, but rugby league’s a funny game and I’ll live to fight another day.”

Reynolds has played 147 First Grade games for both the Tigers and Bulldogs, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

He says he’s unsure of his next move, but does still have the desire to keep playing.

“I’m probably the hungriest I’ve ever been,” Reynolds said.

“Something’s hit me over the last week or two, I had a chat with Madge last week and I thought I was really going to go the other way.

“I’m pretty upset because it’s hard to cop that you’re not a part of someone’s team, but I’ve got so much to give and I just want to get out there and play some footy.

“Any club, anywhere is a possibility for me.”

Wests Tigers travel to Canberra to play the Raiders at GIO Stadium on Saturday evening.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.