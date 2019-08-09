Josh Reynolds: ‘It’s one of the worst things you can do’

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds believes a facial is one of the worst acts on the footy field in light of Cowboys forward Josh McGuire being hit with a grade two contrary conduct charge.

The incident on Broncos star David Fifita in his team’s four point loss on Thursday evening means McGuire will miss three games with an early guilty plea, but if he elects to fight the charge and is found guilty, he could be suspended for four weeks.

It comes after South Sydney forward George Burgess was sensationally handed a nine-game ban for eye-gouging Tigers hooker Robbie Farah in round 15 earlier this season.

Reynolds told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime McGuire was lucky he wasn’t handed a larger ban.

“He doesn’t mind a good old-fashioned facial does he?” Reynolds said.

“How many has he had for the year?

“It’s probably one of the worst things you can do in the game.

“Considering what George Burgess got, he probably got off real light, considering he’s done it three times as well.”

McGuire has previously been fined on two occasions this season for similar incidents with the NRL deciding to take a harsher stance this time round.

Image credit: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.