Josh Reynolds labels Cameron Smith criticism as ‘sad’

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has labelled the consistent criticism of Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith as ‘sad’.

It comes as Storm coach Craig Bellamy revealed Smith is seriously considering retirement with reports suggesting that he’s had enough of the criticism aimed towards him.

The 36-year-old has been in the spotlight throughout his career in the wake of the Storm’s salary cap scandal, his playing style and the NRL’s decision to award wife, Barb a ring to commemorate his 400th game.

Smith brought up the 400 game milestone this season for his club and had one of his best seasons for the Storm, while also finishing second in the Dally M medal race just two points behind James Tedesco.

Reynolds told Macquarie Sports Radio told Halftime he hopes Smith plays on for one more season.

“It’s a bit sad,” Reynolds said.

“One of, if not the best player in the last decade has succumbed to people I suppose having too much to say.

“Don’t get me wrong you’re always going to get a bit of criticism, but sometimes fans and people can go too far.

“I hope he can continue on because he’s a great player to have in the game and he just continually gets better with age every year.

“He came second in the Dally M’s again this year which is massive so hopefully he can keep the boots going for one more year and the outside noise doesn’t get to him too much.”

Smith who retired from representative football last season played in every game for the Storm this season and has played 411 First Grade matches.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images.