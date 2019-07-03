Josh Reynolds: ‘No worse feeling’ than being suspended

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds believes there is “no worse feeling” than being suspended from rugby league.

It comes after South Sydney forward George Burgess was sensationally handed a nine-game ban for eye-gouging Tigers hooker Robbie Farah.

Burgess was referred directly to the Judiciary for the Round 15 incident in the Tigers win over the Rabbitohs.

Reynolds told Halftime that speaking from experience it feels like you’re letting your teammates down if you’re suspended.

“I think it is (a line in the sand),” Reynolds said.

“A nine week suspension is a big chunk of your season.

“I unfortunately have been suspended a few times in my career and there’s no worse feeling because you feel like you’re letting your team down.

“I think my biggest one might have been three or four weeks and I felt bad then, I can’t imagine how George will feel.

“He seems to be pretty sorry or whatsoever, I’ve met him a few times and he doesn’t seem like that type of guy.

“But he’ll be back playing semi-final football and I’m sure Souths will be there.”

Reynolds has played 147 First Grade games for both the Tigers and Bulldogs, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

Wests Tigers host the Roosters at Bankwest Stadium on Friday evening.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.