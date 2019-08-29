Josh Reynolds says ‘it’s ludicrous’ to force Darius Boyd to retire

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds believes Broncos captain Darius Boyd is entitled to retire on his own terms, amid critics suggesting it’s time for him to hang up the boots.

Boyd is currently midway through a four-year deal reportedly worth about $800,000 a season and with his form well below his best in 2019, many have suggested Boyd should retire for the better of the club.

Coach Anthony Seibold also moved the 32-year-old from fullback to five-eighth in a mid-season switch with teammate Anthony Milford in a bid to spark his team.

Brisbane’s battle to re-sign a number of its young stars is another factor behind critics saying Boyd should hang up the boots with David Fifita the next priority at Red Hill, following the re-signings of Tevita Pangai Junior and Matt Lodge.

However Reynolds told Macquarie Sports Radio’s Halftime he’d be crazy to give up his contract.

“I think it’s ludicrous to be honest,” Reynolds said.

“What do you think a bloke’s going to give up whatever money he’s on just because people are saying he should do it?

“He’s got a family and kids and it’s pretty much taking food out of his kids mouths.

“I feel a bit bad for him, I haven’t watched much of Darius this year but no matter what, he’s a player that can turn it on at stages.

“I don’t know who’s calling on him to retire, I know where people are coming from with the Broncos who have got lots of players coming through and they really want to re-sign them but he’s done a lot for that club, he’s the captain now.

“To shift him on and say retire and put that pressure on him, I don’t think that’s fair.”

Boyd is a premiership winner and has played 314 First Grade games on top of representing both Queensland and Australia.

Brisbane host the Eels at Suncorp Stadium on Friday evening in a season-defining clash.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Ex-Broncos, Queensland and Australian flyer Brent Tate echoed Reynolds’ thoughts that Boyd shouldn’t be forced to retire.

However Boyd’s former teammate was quick to admit that the fullback turned five eighth’s form has not been good enough for the Broncos.

“I know Darius personally and he’s always had real pride in his performance,” Tate told David Morrow, Tony Leonard and Mark Braybrook on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think if Darius is being really honest with himself he knows he’s just not up to scratch at the moment,” Tate said.

The Broncos’ season depends on Boyd turning it around, according to Tate.

“If they are to go on and do well in this comp, he really has to own that side,” the World Cup winner said.

“He hasn’t done that the last 12 months by his standards.

“At the end of the day if you’re Darius Boyd and you’re getting paid that sort of money you’re not just going to walk away from it.

“Nor should anyone expect him to walk away from it.”

Click ‘play’ below to listen to the Brent Tate’s comments.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.