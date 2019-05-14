Josh Reynolds says NSW must stick with incumbent halves

He’s a State of Origin five-eighth and now Josh Reynolds says New South Wales coach Brad Fittler must stick with incumbent halves pairing James Maloney and Nathan Cleary.

That’s despite both Penrith stars being horribly out of form to start 2019, coinciding with the Panthers poor start to the season with just two wins from nine games.

And with Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary and Souths number six Cody Walker easily the form halves of the competition so far, there have been calls to throw the two debutants into the Origin cauldron.

However, both Maloney and Cleary were both instrumental in guiding the Blues to a 2-1 series win last year and Reynolds says they should be picked again this time round.

“I honestly think Cody Walker and Luke Keary are the form players of the competition and it’s a bit harsh, but I think you’ve got to stick with Cleary and Maloney,” Reynolds said.

“They did the job last year and if you get them out of that Penrith team and put them into camp with blokes like Latrell Mitchell and James Tedesco who are on fire, if you put them around winners, I think they’ll become winners.

“You don’t forget how to lose and it gets hard at stages.

“Penrith are feeling it at the moment don’t get me wrong, but I think if you’re put in that arena it’s a totally different situation.”

Reynolds has represented New South Wales on four occasions.

The 2019 State of Origin series gets underway on June 5.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.