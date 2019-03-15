Josh Reynolds’ shock at round one axing: ‘It did hurt’

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds admits his shock omission from the club’s round one team to face Manly “did hurt”.

Reynolds was included on an extended bench for the season opener with Benji Marshall to partner Luke Brooks in the halves, while no utility was named on the bench.

Coach Michael Maguire noted that he wanted to see some growth in Reynolds’ games and says he has responded well to the omission.

The 29-year-old moved to Concord from the Bulldogs last season on a lucrative contract and was named as one of five co-captains under Ivan’s Cleary’s tenure – but a number of injuries limited him to just five games for the year.

Reynolds says his axing hurt but he knows what he has to do to get back into the team.

“Madge (Maguire) come up to me the week before,” Reynolds said.

“He took me to a cafe and sat me down and had a chat about it which I really did like.

“He wanted to have a chat to me, he likes treating us like men and we sat down and he told me the harsh news.

“I’ve sort of come to terms with it about not playing six but when he told me I wasn’t going to be on the bench, I’m not going to lie it did hurt.

“If it didn’t hurt it would be weird I think, I like to be honest when I talk about these things it hurt, but does it give me drive to want to get back there? For sure.”

Reynolds has played 143 First Grade games and has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

The Tigers utility also addressed the ongoing issues of player behaviour within the game.

“There’s been a big emphasis on it,” Reynolds said.

“It’s more or less just being a good bloke.

“I don’t want to comment on all the stuff that has happened, that’ll be sorted out in the courts.

“It’s just look after your mate as well because we are human, we like to go out and have a drink, but it’s so hard now, it’s scary.

“I feel really bad for the next generation coming through because they can’t go out without there being cameras because it’s so scrutinised now.

“People honestly are going out there, going to the papers wanting to get paid to show stuff, it’s pretty sad.”

Reynolds will remain with the team as 18th man and will not play reserve grade.

The Tigers host Manly at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday at 5:30pm.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.