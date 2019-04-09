Josh Reynolds slams targeting of playmakers: ‘You just don’t do it’

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has slammed the dangerous tackles being put on playmakers in the NRL.

It came to light again when Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai Junior monstered Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk late midway through the first half of the Broncos’ 32-point defeat on Thursday.

The late tackle left Cronk needing attention, while Pangai Jnr was charged with a grade two dangerous contract charge resulting in a two-game suspension.

Reynolds says there’s no place in the game for it.

“There’s not one tough thing about hitting someone when they’re not looking,” Reynolds said.

“I don’t care what anyone says, the best players to ever play this game are saying it, it’s not about protecting them, you just don’t do it.

“You’re big, you’re tough, you’re strong and you’ll have chances to show that, but targeting someone that’s 20 kilograms less weight, it’s not tough.

“At the Tigers we’re all about pressuring them, but there’s definitely a line.

“I think sometimes it might give a team a bit of a lift even if the halfback goes off, but I definitely don’t think it’s good the game, especially when they kick and they go for the legs, it’s literally got danger written all over it.

“The NRL Judiciary took a stamp on Pangai this week and that might stop them.”

Reynolds has played 144 First Grade games for both Canterbury and the Tigers, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

Brisbane will host Wests Tigers on Thursday at 7:50PM at Suncorp Stadium.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.