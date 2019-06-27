Josh Reynolds says he’s stoked by NRL crackdown

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds says he’s stoked to see the NRL crackdown on late hits and crusher tackles in the modern-day game.

Under the new rules, crusher tackles deemed reckless or intentional will be directly referred to the Judiciary Panel by the Match Review Committee, rather than graded – with referees and the Bunker also instructed to utilise the sin bin or send off for more serious incidents.

While the Match Review Committee can also apply a higher grading for more serious late tackles that are considered forceful and unnecessary.

Reynolds told Halftime it is these types of incidents which can cause serious damage for players.

“I’m so glad that it’s happened, they’re just not tough hits at all,” Reynolds said.

“There has been a couple of crusher tackles recently and you can tell they are just blatant, and that is just unacceptable.

“It honestly scares me when I watch it. There have been some really bad things that have happened in the past and we just really need to rub them out of the game so I’m really happy that the NRL has come forward and done something about it.

“You know as a half with the late hits, it’s just one of those things. Don’t get me wrong, when you take the line on as a half you expect to get hit, but when it’s late and off the ball and there is that whiplash motion, it’s just not a good look for the game.

“Look at Luke Keary, he’s been concussed to many times and now he is out for a couple of weeks.

“I’m sure there are players that have gone out with the mentality going after Keary, because he’s their ball player, so I’m glad the NRL have stepped in.”

Reynolds has played 147 First Grade games for both the Tigers and Bulldogs, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

Wests Tigers host South Sydney at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday evening.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.