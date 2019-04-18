Josh Reynolds: ‘We know what we sign up for’ in the NRL

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds says players ‘know what they sign up for’ when they play rugby league.

Reynolds’ statement comes in the wake of suggestions the NRL is too tough with a whopping 63 injuries in just five rounds of football to start 2019.

A number of injuries have struck some of the game’s star players this season, although several have been from freak accidents rather than collisions.

Reynolds says players know the dangers of playing football.

“It is a tough sport, it is brutal, guys are so big and strong,” Reynolds said.

“Some of the injuries that are happening are freak accidents.

“We know what we sign up, no one’s saying we have to play footy.

“At the end of it, if some guy just says ‘I can’t do this anymore’, you can just walk away.

“Injuries are a part of every sport, it’s hard to say that you’re not going to get injured.

“I know every game for me there’s a chance of something happening to me, but my love of the game and wanting to be a part of that overpowers that second to none.”

Reynolds has played 145 First Grade games for both Canterbury and the Tigers, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

Wests Tigers will play Parramatta at the new Bankwest Stadium on Easter Monday at 4:00PM.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.