JT says he’d support relocating an NRL club to Brisbane

Queensland’s favourite son Johnathan Thurston has called for the relocation of an NRL club to become Brisbane’s second team.

The push for changes to the National Rugby League competition are being led by television broadcasters in time for the next rights deal in 2023.

JT told Macquarie Sports Radio, “I don’t know if there’s enough talent to expand for another team, but certainly relocating a team, I’m certainly a fan of that.”

“We need to make sure clubs are financially viable and the big wigs that are getting paid to make these decisions need to make some tough calls over the next few years.

“Certainly the game has to be put first and if they believe that having a second team in Brisbane is the way to go I’d fully support that,” he said.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg met with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday to discuss the plan.

JT FULL INTERVIEW