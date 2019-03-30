Juggling pro sport and work, “the sacrifice is always worth it”

Image: ANATOLY MALTSEV / EPA

Both Australian Water Polo sides are hard at work in their lead up to the Tokyo 2020 games, the stingers and sharks are pushing hard in the FINA World League Inter-Continental Cup in Perth.

Aidan ‘AJ’ Roach is a driver for the Sharks (he’ll explain what that means) and joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to share how the team deals with travelling around the world for tournaments while holding down a job back home.

Being the son of Blocker Roach, AJ tells us what a pep talk from his father is like, and where the strongest challengers are coming from around the world as all eyes look to gold in Tokyo 2020.

