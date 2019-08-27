Junior Paulo says Eels focus is just on winning

Parramatta forward Junior Paulo says his team are not distracted by the chance to finish in the top four and are instead focused on winning each game they play.

The Eels are currently in sixth position, two points outside the top four after dropping what was a very winnable game at home last week against the Bulldogs.

After a poor 2018 season which saw the club finish in last place, coach Brad Arthur who signed a contract extension earlier this season has managed to turn things around to help the Eels become a title contender.

Paulo told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime the club is focusing on putting together some good form ahead of the finals.

“We’re not actually talking about finals in this side,” Paulo said.

“We touched on it a couple of weeks ago and we said we knew where we could finish with the best outcomes.

“We definitely know the importance of these next two games by ourselves.

“We knew the situation we put ourselves in after last week’s loss, but it’s definitely something all the boys are taking into consideration ahead of this game on Friday night against the Broncos.”

Parramatta travel to Brisbane to take on the seventh placed Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Friday evening.

Paulo has played in 20 games this season and is averaging 11 runs, 129 metres and 23 tackles per game.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.