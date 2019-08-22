‘Just happy to be out there’: Josh Reynolds receives Tigers lifeline

A chuffed Josh Reynolds returns for Wests Tigers and is “just happy to be out there”.

The halfback will play this weekend against the Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Stadium, taking the field for the first time since round seven.

Reynolds has had a nightmare with injuries over the last two years and has played just 9 games.

Tigers fans hope Reynolds’ return will help secure a coveted spot in the finals.

“I think I’m definitely going to start at dummy half, but then I’m not sure if anything will change,” Reynolds told James Willis on Macquarie Sports Radio’s Halftime,

“I’m okay like that, I’ve played that role before, a bit of dummy half and utility and I suppose I sort of know how to deal with it.

“Some guys have to know their exact role and what they’re doing, but to be honest with you, I’m just happy to be back out there playing first grade and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I do my job to the best of my ability.”

Click ‘PLAY’ button below to listen to the full interview.