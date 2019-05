Kodi Nikorima will depart Brisbane immediately.

The Broncos have opted to release him from the remainder of his 2019 contract to take up an offer from the New Zealand Warriors.

The New Zealand national leaves the club after playing 86 games and is set to make his debut for the Warriors during next weekend’s Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium.

He has signed with the Warriors until at least the end of the 2021 NRL season.