Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

JUST IN: Paul Gallen to retire at the end of the season

5 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Cronulla Sharks co-captain Paul Gallen has announced he’ll hang up the boots at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old will call time on his career after 18 seasons with the Sharks.

Brett Finch told Macquarie Sports Radio it was an “interesting” call to announce his retirement early in the year.

“I thought Gallen would’ve given himself half a season to see how his body is holding up,” he said.

“He’s had a tremendous career and brought him their first premiership. I’m sure he’ll enjoy things considering what he’s put his body through over the last 20 years.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Macquarie Sports Radio News
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83