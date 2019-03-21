JUST IN: Paul Gallen to retire at the end of the season

Cronulla Sharks co-captain Paul Gallen has announced he’ll hang up the boots at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old will call time on his career after 18 seasons with the Sharks.

Brett Finch told Macquarie Sports Radio it was an “interesting” call to announce his retirement early in the year.

“I thought Gallen would’ve given himself half a season to see how his body is holding up,” he said.

“He’s had a tremendous career and brought him their first premiership. I’m sure he’ll enjoy things considering what he’s put his body through over the last 20 years.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview