JUST IN: Queensland name two debutants in squad for Origin III

Dylan Napa and Jarrod Wallace are the two casualties for Queensland as coach Kevin Walters names his squad for the Origin decider.

Kalyn Ponga’s misses out due to a calf strain but in better news, Joe Ofahengaue has been deemed fit to play.

Corey Norman and Christian Welch could also make their debut for Queensland after Walters opted to name them in their first-ever squad.

FULL QUEENSLAND TEAM

Will Chambers

Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

David Fifita

Dane Gagai

Matt Gillett

Tim Glasby

Ben Hunt

Felise Kaufusi

Moses Mbye

Josh McGuire

Michael Morgan

Cameron Munster

Corey Norman

Corey Oates

Joe Ofahengaue

Josh Papalii

Christian Welch