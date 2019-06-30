Advertisement
JUST IN: Queensland name two debutants in squad for Origin III
Dylan Napa and Jarrod Wallace are the two casualties for Queensland as coach Kevin Walters names his squad for the Origin decider.
Kalyn Ponga’s misses out due to a calf strain but in better news, Joe Ofahengaue has been deemed fit to play.
Corey Norman and Christian Welch could also make their debut for Queensland after Walters opted to name them in their first-ever squad.
FULL QUEENSLAND TEAM
Will Chambers
Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
David Fifita
Dane Gagai
Matt Gillett
Tim Glasby
Ben Hunt
Felise Kaufusi
Moses Mbye
Josh McGuire
Michael Morgan
Cameron Munster
Corey Norman
Corey Oates
Joe Ofahengaue
Josh Papalii
Christian Welch