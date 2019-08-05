Sally Pearson retires less than a year out from Olympics

2012 Olympic gold medalist Sally Pearson has announced her retirement.

The 33-year-old called time on her career after persistent injury troubles.

Pearson withdrew from her home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast last year and was widely tipped to make an appearance at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I have prided myself on always being on the start line ready to win,” she said in a statement.

“I no longer believe I can achieve this.

“It is therefore with much regret that I have come to the conclusion that it is time to retire from this phase of my life and move on to the next.

“I love my sport and the friends I have made through it. I have had wonderful support from my family, my team, Athletics Australia, the AOC, my sponsors, the media and the fans – to them all I say thank you.”

Pearson will go down as one of Australia’s most successful track and field athletes, winning gold in the 100m hurdles at both the Olympics and World Championships.

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images