Just not cricket: English spinner admits to ‘ball-tampering’

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has admitted he ball-tampered during his career but re-affirmed he didn’t believe he was cheating.

Speaking on TalkSPORT overnight, Panesar outlined the way he manipulated the ball during his playing career.

“It’s not cheating, it’s like bending the rules,” he said on TalkSPORT.

“I used to get a mint, this sugar, and put it in my mouth. I’d be down at fine leg, mix the sugar and saliva together, come up to mid-on pass the ball and start shining it up.

“I would do that and shine it up and give it to the fast bowler. He would look at it and think ‘this is great, I can see my face on it’.

“I did it for England. I did it in first-class cricket. I’m openly admitting to that.”

TalkSPORT’s James Savundra told Macquarie Sports Radio he reckons the practise of using mints to shine cricket balls has been going on “all the time”.

“It’s part and parcel of the game,” he said.

“He was just doing what he was told.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio