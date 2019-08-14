Just not cricket: Rain ruins day one of Lord’s Ashes Test

Rain has played havoc on day one of the second Ashes Test, washing out the entire day’s play.

Such was the ferocity of the rain on Wednesday, the toss hasn’t even taken place yet.

There were hope for play later in the day but just as the captains were making their way out to the middle, the rain returned and the day was abandoned.

The forecast is for better weather on Thursday night (AEDT) but the rain could return during the weekend.

Later, Australian coach Justin Langer confirmed Josh Hazlewood will come into the same for James Pattinson.

“I’ve never seen so much rain,” TalkSPORT’s James Savundra told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The forecast is not too good for Friday and Saturday either.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images