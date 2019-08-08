‘Just play him’: Bartel urges Hawthorn to hand Roughead farewell game

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel is urging Hawthorn to hand Jarryd Roughead a farewell game.

The revered veteran forward has been in and out of the team this year, having only played seven games in 2019.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is currently weighing up whether to play him again before his likely departure at the end of the season.

But Bartel said it’d be “tough” if the Hawks legend wasn’t handed another game before the end of the year.

“He’s more than a servant, Jarryd Roughead has been a champion of the Hawthorn Football Club,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Whenever you’ve got someone as a captain, that says you respect him and he’ll never been forgotten.

“In the final couple of rounds, I don’t see the harm in playing Jarryd Roughead – he’s a four-time premiership player, Coleman Medalist and done it all.

“It’s not like Hawthorn’s got a key forward that’s absolutely dominating where you’d be making a huge decision by leaving him out.

“So just play him.”

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images