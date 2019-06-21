Justin Langer hits back at critics after Australia qualifies for World Cup semi-finals

The Australian cricket coach has taken aim at the critics after his team made the semi-finals of the One Day World Cup.

David Warner starred with a sublime 166-run innings in Australia’s 48-run victory over Bangladesh.

Coach Justin Langer speaks with Alan Jones live from the UK, saying his side is defying all the so-called experts’ predictions.

“Imagine getting 380 [runs], which everyone has told us for 12 months is impossible for the Australian cricket team… and Steve Smith got one run.”

He went on to praise Warner, saying he’s key to Australia winning the tournament.

“There’s been a few critics of the way he’s gone about his business but he’s been brilliant Al.

“He’s been fantastic around the group, he’s had a smile on his face the whole time.

“He came back super fit and, the way he batted again today, it’s no surprise he’s the leading run scorer in the tournament.

“If he’s playing well, we’re a real chance.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview