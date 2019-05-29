Justin Langer’s ‘tough call’ on David Warner ahead of Cricket World Cup

The Cricket World Cup gets underway in England tonight with the Australian team feeling quietly confident of its chances.

The reigning champions have won all three of their warm-up matches, with star batsman Steve Smith finding form at exactly the right time.

Aussie captain Aaron Finch has taken the night off to meet the Queen and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, coach Justin Langer has been busying preparing for a series of tough matches, starting with Afghanistan on Saturday.

The former Test opener admits he’s an extremely difficult decision to make about whether David Warner opens the batting.

“We know how destructive he [Warner] can be,” Langer tells Alan Jones.

“And Usman Khawaja, what a year he’s had, and so has Shaun Marsh.

“It’s going to be a really tough call. We’ve said it from day one, there’s going to be some tough calls but we’re going to have a good squad.”

While Langer knows the Aussies have some very difficult matches, he tells Alan they’re quietly confident about their chances at retaining the trophy.

“I’m so proud of the progress the boys have made over the last 12 months, both on and off the field actually.

“We’re really well placed for this world cup I think.”

The Cricket World Cup start tonight with hosts England playing South Africa.

