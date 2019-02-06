Licensed to Roam: Kalyn Ponga is focused on footy

Stocks are up for the Newcastle Knights in 2019.

Veteran Mitchell Pearce has been named as the club’s skipper, Kangaroos and NSW Blues front rower David Klemmer is enjoying suiting up in Knights armour.

And Kalyn Ponga, one of the games brightest young prospects, is fit and focused on footy.

Speaking with James Willis, Ponga addresses the rumour that he will be playing in the halves alongside Mitchell Pearce.

“That’s where I’ve been training throughout the pre-season, it’s been good to work with Mitchell Pearce and we’ve got some new recruits to work with as well,”

“I’ve got one of the best mentors in Mitchell Pearce there to learn off and he’s helped me a lot over the past few weeks,

“It’s exciting to see what that position will do for me,” Ponga said.

Knights coach Nathan Brown is giving Ponga the licence to roam around the field, a prospect sure to delight Newcastle fans.

“I want my hand on the ball, I’m not going to be pinned on staying on the left or right side of the field, I can roam both sides of the field,”

“Playing in the halves won’t restrict me which some people have said that it will, but in our playing structure, it won’t.”

