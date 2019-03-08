Karmichael Hunt says star-studded attack will take time to click

New South Wales star Karmichael Hunt says the Waratahs star-studded backline will take time to click throughout the Super Rugby season.

In a back-line which features the likes of Bernard Foley, Curtis Rona, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Israel Folau and Kurtley Beale alongside Hunt – it’s an ominous looking line up.

Hunt will come up against his old team the Queensland Reds this week – after he moved interstate on the back of Reds’ coach Brad Thorn had lost patience with the code hopper.

It’s been an indifferent start to the season for the Sydney based team who lost by one point against their Hurricanes before turning it round to beat the Sunwolves by the same margin in Japan a week later.

With the Tahs having the bye last week, Hunt says the focus has been on working on combinations in attack.

“It’s definitely on paper a really exciting line up, there’s no two ways about it,” Hunt said.

“We just need to get out there and do our roles, do our job and be patient with it.

“Everyone’s probably saying there’s a lot of points in it, but it’s the first time we are going to go around together.

“But we’re going to play it patiently, play the team game first and foremost and let everything else come after it.”

Hunt began his time in NSW living in the garage of Tahs’ coach Daryl Gibson as he attempts to settle into the harbour city with his family.

The 32-year-old also said he’s enjoying playing at inside centre for his new team.

“I enjoy 12, I enjoy the midfield being in the thick of the action,” Hunt said.

“I’ve been training there predominantly since I touched down in NSW, so I’ve got a familiarity with the role and what’s required from it.

“I’ll go about it a little bit differently to what Kurtley does, but with Kurtley moving back to 15, it’ll be a mix and a match of our roles in the midfield.

“It’ll hopefully be getting the best out of both of us.”

Hunt has played six Tests for the Wallabies – while he is also one of only a few players to have tried their hand across all three of Australia’s major sporting codes – having spent time with the Gold Coast Suns and Queensland Reds after starting out with the Brisbane Broncos in 2004.

The Waratahs host the Reds on Saturday evening at the SCG.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.