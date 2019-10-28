KB RETURNS TO RADIO

AFL Hall of Fame legend Kevin Bartlett has a new home!

KB will make his Macquarie Sports Radio debut at midday on Saturday, November 2 live from Flemington to kick off the Cup Carnival.

The five-time premiership winner will share his mail on Derby, Cup, Oaks & Stakes Day.

“It’s great to be part of Macquarie Sports Radio,” KB said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back together with my old mates on radio Ox & Marko – the best drive team in town.”

Macquarie Sports Radio will broadcast every race live and air a special Cup preview show on Monday, November 4 from 4pm AEDT featuring trainer Richard Freedman.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s Cup Carnival is thanks to Ladbrokes.