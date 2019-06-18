Kearns baffled by “crazy” Blues changes

Image: Dave Hunt / AAP

Game 2 of State of Origin is around the corner at the new OPTUS Stadium in Western Australia. Queensland are looking to snatch the series in 2 games and take the trophy back off the Blues.

With injuries rearing their ugly head and heads on the chopping block, 7 moves have been made in the Blues camp with some stunning names moving shocking League followers.

Robbie Kearns is a veteran in the State of Origin scene and he joined David Morrow and Mat Thompson to share his thoughts on the changes including the drop of in form star Latrell Mitchell.

“I can’t believe New South Wales have left Latrell Mitchell out of game 2. It’s a do or die game, he’s the best center in the business”

7 changes to the NSW side is “Crazy,” states Kearns as he says, “it’s crazy to think they were probably 1 pass away from winning that game”

One change he is ‘really pleased’, with is the addition of Dale Finucane.

“(He’s been playing) outstanding football for the last 5-6 years”

