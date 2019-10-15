Kelly can’t see McLaughlin & Premat losing Bathurst trophy

Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Rick Kelly says he can’t see Supercars stripping Scott McLaughlin and co-driver Alexandre Premat despite controversy surrounding their tactics that saw them claim the 2019 race.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights with Christian Jantzen, Kelly Racing’s owner and driver says the team deserved the win and shouldn’t lose their title.

“I can’t see how they can remove the trophy from them from what happened. I think they deserved the win and I’m sure it’ll probably stay that way,” Kelly said.

DJR Team Penske were charged for issuing an illegal team order during the race, and honours could be revoked when a hearing is held prior to the next round which will be held on the Gold Coast.

“My gut fill is that won’t happen, they did a great job, they were the fastest car all weekend. Scotty’s lap in a couple of those practice sessions, qualifying and of course the shoot-out, was just exceptional. They had everyone covered and they did a great job,” the 2003 & 2004 winner added.

It was also announced that Kelly Racing will switch to Mustangs for the 2020 season, a move that Kelly said a lot of things led him and the team to the decision to switch but it is a move they’re excited about.

“They’re obviously a very very well developed car, you’ve got some of the best people in the world developing it.

Supercars rely on manufacturers support still so we’re pretty excited about the shift and joining the other Ford teams with a manufacture that’s involved in motorsport on that performance side as well.”



