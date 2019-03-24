Kerri Pottharst, Celebrating a career

Image: Dean Lewins / AAP Image / DIG

“We are absolutely mates! We’re like sisters”

Kerri Pottharst alongside her partner Natalie Cook brought beach volleyball to the world in the Sydney 2000 Olympics where they won gold.

Now 19 years on and after a successful career in sport and after sport Kerri Pottharst has been recognized for her outstanding commitment to sport by being awarded her Olympic post-nominals.

She shares with Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee how she met her idol Monica Seles at the 1996 Olympics, and how meeting her idol helped her understand the importance of being a professional athlete and trying to inspire the younger generations.

“I don’t want to be 10-15 years down the track and unable to move”

Pottharst shares how years of jumping has taken a toll on her body and that it has affected how she’s stayed in shape after a professional life as an athlete.

Having played in a sport where her attire was a bikini Kerri shares how she dealt with the media and gives advice to Tayla Harris who has had a difficult time after a photo of her during a AFLW match was posted online bringing upon derogatory and sexist comments.

Hear how one of the great beach volleyballers is now helping others stay in shape and what a life as an athlete has taught her along the way.

