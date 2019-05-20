Kevin Muscat says his resignation is ‘good for the club and good for me’

Kevin Muscat will go down in history as one of Melbourne Victory’s most influential and successful characters, having won two premierships as a player and another two as a coach.

The long-serving coach announced he was stepping down after Victory’s Asian Champions League match on Wednesday and tells Macquarie Sports Radio he is “still emotional about the whole thing,”

“After spending 14 years here – and to put that into perspective, that’s a third of my life – you create a lot of life-long friends and family friends beyond the four walls here, I’ve got a lot of people in here and their families and my families are friends, you know?” Muscat tells David ‘Ox’ Schwarz and Matt Granland.

“It runs a lot deeper than just turning up on a Saturday afternoon and playing a game of football.”

Muscat has been at the club since its inception, first as a player then as an assistant coach before taking over as head coach in 2013 and says the time was right to step down and search for new adventures.

“I had some quiet moments and I thought the time is right, and to be honest, when that started to creep in I was under no obligation but I had to take it seriously.” he said.

“This way it gets to end on good terms, the club supported me throughout, led by the chairman and directors, in relation to my decision.

“I suppose it’s a nice situation to be able to walk out on good terms, or to move on on good terms, but I’m sad to be going.”

Clubs and coaches don’t often part on friendly and fairly negotiated terms but both Muscat and the brass at Melbourne Victory have praised each other for the way the decision has been handled.

“Kevin has been incredibly successful as both a player and coach and will go down as one of the most influential figures in Melbourne Victory’s history,” chairman Anthony Di Pietro said in a statement.

“The parting was an ongoing collaboration and unified decision, and we wish Kevin nothing but the best for his future.

“He is a talented and highly successful coach, has been such an integral part of our club and will always be part of it.”

