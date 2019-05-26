Kevin Walters names Queensland Origin squad

Three debutants will be blooded for the Maroons in the hotly anticipated State of Origin Game 1 on June 5.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters named his team on Monday morning and included Moses Mbye, David Fitita, and Joe Ofahengaue as the fresh faces.

David Fifita, at just 19 years of age, is set to make history and become the first player born in the 2000s to play State of Origin.

The Queensland Captain will be named at a function later today but Daly Cherry-Evans considered the leading candidate.

Queensland Maroons