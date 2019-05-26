Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kevin Walters names Queensland Origin squad

7 hours ago
STATE OF ORIGIN
QUEENSLAND MAROONSstate of origin

Three debutants will be blooded for the Maroons in the hotly anticipated State of Origin Game 1 on June 5.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters named his team on Monday morning and included Moses Mbye, David Fitita, and Joe Ofahengaue as the fresh faces.

David Fifita, at just 19 years of age, is set to make history and become the first player born in the 2000s to play State of Origin.

The Queensland Captain will be named at a function later today but Daly Cherry-Evans considered the leading candidate.

Queensland Maroons

  1. Kalyn Ponga
  2. Corey Oates
  3. Michael Morgan
  4. Will Chambers
  5. Dane Gagai
  6. Cameron Munster
  7. Daly Cherry-Evans
  8. Jai Arrow
  9. Ben Hunt
  10. Josh Papalii
  11. Felise Kaufusi
  12. Matt Gillett
  13. Josh McGuire
  14. Moses Mbye
  15. Joe Ofahengaue
  16. Dylan Napa
  17. David Fifita
  18. Tim Glasby
STATE OF ORIGIN
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83