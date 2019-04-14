Kieren Perkins reveals he didn’t understand what the Olympics meant until Sydney 2000

Four-time Olympic medallist Kieren Perkins has revealed he didn’t grasp the full impact of the games until he competed in Sydney.

Despite winning two Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996 in the 1500-metre freestyle, the former world record-holder told Full Time’s Clinton Maynard he didn’t appreciate it when he was only 19.

“You don’t really get it until many years later” he said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview