Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Kieren Perkins reveals he didn’..

Kieren Perkins reveals he didn’t understand what the Olympics meant until Sydney 2000

2 hours ago
Clinton Maynard
Kieren PerkinsOlympics

Four-time Olympic medallist Kieren Perkins has revealed he didn’t grasp the full impact of the games until he competed in Sydney.

Despite winning two Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996 in the 1500-metre freestyle, the former world record-holder told Full Time’s Clinton Maynard he didn’t appreciate it when he was only 19.

“You don’t really get it until many years later” he said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Clinton Maynard
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83