Kim Clijsters announces shock return to tennis

2011 Australian Open champion Kim Clijsters is making a shock comeback to tennis.

The 36-year-old announced overnight she’s back in training ahead of a return to the WTA tour in 2020.

It’s the second time she’s made a comeback to the game, after she quit the sport at the age of 23.

“What do I really want from life? For the past seven years, I’ve been a full-time mum, and I love it. I really, really do,” she said on a social media video.

“But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling. So, what if I tried to do both? Could I be a loving Mum to my three kids and the best tennis player I can possibly be?”

Hi guys, I’m excited to finally be able to share this news with you… #wta #2020 pic.twitter.com/tm7jYMEwrH — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 12, 2019

(Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)