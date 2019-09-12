Macquarie Sports Radio
Kim Clijsters announces shock return to tennis

3 hours ago
Piggy, Levy & Jimmy

2011 Australian Open champion Kim Clijsters is making a shock comeback to tennis.

The 36-year-old announced overnight she’s back in training ahead of a return to the WTA tour in 2020.

It’s the second time she’s made a comeback to the game, after she quit the sport at the age of 23.

“What do I really want from life? For the past seven years, I’ve been a full-time mum, and I love it. I really, really do,” she said on a social media video.

“But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling. So, what if I tried to do both? Could I be a loving Mum to my three kids and the best tennis player I can possibly be?”

(Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

