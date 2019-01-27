Kirby Short praises “Phenomenal” WBBL final crowd as the Heat win

Image: STEVE CHRISTO / AAP

The Brisbane Heat have won a sold out WBBL final against the Sydney Sixers. Overcoming the super star studded Sixers lineup the Heat led by Kirby Short, chased down the 131 run total set by Sydney.

Captain of the Brisbane Heat Kirby Short joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to talk about the hard fought effort of the team and how important it is for women’s sport to be aired on free to air TV.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: