Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Kirby Short praises “Phenomenal” WBBL..

Kirby Short praises “Phenomenal” WBBL final crowd as the Heat win

2 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
big bashCricketkirby ShortWBBL

Image: STEVE CHRISTO / AAP

The Brisbane Heat have won a sold out WBBL final against the Sydney Sixers. Overcoming the super star studded Sixers lineup the Heat led by Kirby Short, chased down the 131 run total set by Sydney.

Captain of the Brisbane Heat Kirby Short joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to talk about the hard fought effort of the team and how important it is for women’s sport to be aired on free to air TV.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83