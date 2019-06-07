Kosta Barbarouses signs with Sydney FC

Sydney FC has fanned the flames of rivalry by signing the leading goal-scorer from their nemesis, former Melbourne Victory forward Kosta Barbarouses.

Melbourne Victory confirmed yesterday that Barbarouses had declined a contract extension bringing an end to his second stint with the club.

The 29-year-old Kiwi international has been linked with a shock move to Big Blue rivals Sydney FC in the last few days but there was speculation over whether it would be a marquee contract.

Sydney FC put that rumour to bed by announcing they’ve signed the forward on a three year deal under the salary cap.



“I’m very happy to be signing for Sydney FC as it’s a club I’ve heard so many great things about,” Barbarouses said.

“They’ve had some extraordinary success in recent times and I want to be here to help continue that.

“I’ve no doubt this is a special organisation to be a part of with incredible values and a club first, family culture mentality.”

Barbarouses is coming off a strong year for Victory with 15 goals – the club’s top scorer.

Sydney FC Chairman Scott Barlow hailed the arrival of Barbarouses.

“Kosta has been one of the standout attackers in the Hyundai A-League for a number of seasons and I’m very pleased to have him join the Sydney FC family,” Barlow said.

“We want to challenge for all three domestic titles and we’re determined to have a major impact in next year’s AFC Champions League.

“Kosta’s signing is an important step towards this, and I’m looking forward to him taking the field in Sky Blue.”

Sydney FC fans will undoubtedly be delighted to have stolen their arch-rival’s main goal threat and the move will be sure to intensify Big Blue hostilities next season.