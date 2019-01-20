Kurtis Patterson drafted into Australian Test squad

NSW batter Kurtis Patterson has been added to the Australian Test squad.

Ahead of Australia’s two-match series against Sri Lanka, the 25-year-old links up with 13-man squad on the back of strong form for the Cricket Australia XI this week.

Patterson made 157 not out and 102 not out in the three-day tour match against Sri Lanka in Hobart, with selectors opting to draft in the promising batter ahead of Thursday’s first Test in Brisbane.

National Selector Trevor Hohns said Patterson has been on the radar “for some time” before being picked on Monday.

“He has been a consistent top order player for New South Wales, was a member of the Australian A tour of India prior to the commencement of our summer, and was most recently selected to compete in the day night tour match against Sri Lanka in Hobart,” he said in a statement.

He is yet to play a Test for Australia.

