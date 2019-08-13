Kurtley Beale says new plan working out for Wallabies

Wallabies star fullback Kurtley Beale has said the Wallabies new found belief in just working hard is paying dividends, after their shock victory over the All Blacks over the weekend.

After a remarkable 47-26 upset over the All-Blacks, Beale told Halftime with James Willis that a six week training camp over the winter allowed the team to just focus on themselves and improve all areas.

“We’re just training really hard”, Beale told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We’re doing more than ever before in previous years. It has been a really good environment to train in and we understand that we have a responsibility to our fans to put in more performances like that on the weekend.

“I think if we can just concentrate on ourselves and keep working hard on each other and keep growing that belief, then we’ll be able to back ourselves against any team in the world.”

As the upcoming Rugby World Cup is just over a month away, Beale believes the new structures in place will ensure them a successful campaign.

“With it being a World Cup year there has been new structures and new people in place to enhance the program and to enable us to get the best out of each other. I think that’s been very important and Michael Cheika has done a really good job to sustain that,” Beale said.

The Wallabies will be looking to record their first Bledisloe Cup win since 2002 when they take on the All-Blacks at Eden Park this Saturday night at 5:30pm.

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

