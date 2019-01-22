Macquarie Sports Radio
Kyrgios left out of Australian Davis Cup team, youngster promoted

4 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

David Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has opted not to select Nick Kyrgios for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 23-year-old has dropped out of the top 50 after a string of poor results, with Hewitt opting to overlook both Kyrgios and Tomic for the Adelaide tie.

Alex De Minaur will lead the five-man team, joined by John Millman and Jordan Thompson in singles and John Peers in double.

Young gun Alexei Popyrin rounds out the squad following his strong run at the Australian Open.

The tie begins on February 1 at Memorial Drive in Adelaide.

