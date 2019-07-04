Kyrgios spotted sucking down schooners before clash with Nadal

A man’s not a camel, but is Nick Kyrgios an ass?

Perhaps it’s a badge Kyrgios is proud to wear after he was spotted having a night on the tiles at London’s esteemed Dog & Fox hotel mere hours before a clash with the second greatest tennis player of the modern era, Rafael Nadal.

Eurosport TV commentator Miguel Seabra tweeted he had spotted Kyrgios at the famed watering hole, toasting the Aussie tennis star and commenting that he looked relaxed as he chatted with girls.

I just had a toast with Nick Kyrgios at the Dog & Fox. He is completely relaxed, laughing with friends, chatting with girls, drinking. “I love the @estorilopen”, he told me. Quite an unorthodox preparation for tomorrow’s blockbuster, uh? I like it. 😂 #wimbledon #tennis — Miguel Seabra (@MiguelSeabra) July 3, 2019



Kyrgios’ choice of venue hasn’t gone unnoticed. 24 hours earlier, he reminded the world that he and Nadal aren’t mates and are unlikely to “go down to the Dog & Fox and have a beer together,”

The 24-year-old has an unorthodox approach to preparing for matches, having previously admitted to staying up past 3 am playing video games while chowing down on burgers and fries.

We’ll know soon enough whether Kyrgios’ refreshing approach to preparing for a grudge match at the world’s most famous tennis tournament should be celebrated or chastised.

Should he lose, at least we’ll know where he’ll be drowning his sorrows. Cheers!

IMAGE: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images