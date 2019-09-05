Lachie Neale confirms he’s made contact with former coach after axing

Brisbane Lions star midfielder Lachie Neale says he’s reached out to former coach Ross Lyon after he was sacked last month.

Neale, who played 135 games over seven years at the Dockers, was handed his start at senior football by Lyon before he opted to leave and join the Lions at the end of 2018.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the 26-year-old confirmed he’s spoken to Lyon after his departure.

“It’s a bit of a tough time over there and I feel for them because I spent so much of my adult life growing up over there,” he said.

“I still have an interest in the footy club and Ross Lyon gave me my opportunity to play AFL footy and he was a great coach for me and developed me into the player I am today.

“It was sad to see him go, I’ve touched base with Ross and wish him all the best.

“I know the players are trying to galvanise the playing group, they’ve got some great people involved at that footy club so I’m sure they’ll get it back on track and bounce back quickly.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images)