Latest ratings show sports fans flocking to Macquarie Sports Radio

The latest radio ratings are in and they show sports fans are flocking to Australia’s new home of sport.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s audience has grown a whopping 61 per cent in 2019, with 249,000 listeners tuning in every week.

Nearly half (46.2%) of those sports fans are aged 35-64, with 19.3% aged 25-39.

The audience growth comes after a 2019 jam-packed with live sport, big names and lots of fun.

And we’re only just warming up!

Among the highlights still to come in 2019:

Thanks for listening so far in 2019 and strap yourself in for a feast of sport ahead!

