Latest ratings show sports fans flocking to Macquarie Sports Radio
The latest radio ratings are in and they show sports fans are flocking to Australia’s new home of sport.
Macquarie Sports Radio’s audience has grown a whopping 61 per cent in 2019, with 249,000 listeners tuning in every week.
Nearly half (46.2%) of those sports fans are aged 35-64, with 19.3% aged 25-39.
The audience growth comes after a 2019 jam-packed with live sport, big names and lots of fun.
And we’re only just warming up!
Among the highlights still to come in 2019:
- THE ASHES: A special edition of The Cricket Show with Ian Chappell, starting 8am on Saturday, July 27.
- ROY & H.G: Australia’s’ favourite sporting comedy duo lengthen their run-up for a crack at The Ashes
- NRL FINALS: Every match live on 1278AM and Perth DAB+
- AFL FINALS: Every match live on 954AM Sydney and 882AM Brisbane
- FOOTBALL: English Premier League live and free on Macquarie Sports Radio
- SUMMER OF CRICKET: Tests, ODIs, Big Bash – every ball!
Thanks for listening so far in 2019 and strap yourself in for a feast of sport ahead!
