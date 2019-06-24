Launchpad: The Ox tees off on Folau crying poor

AFL legend David Schwarz has taken aim at Israel Folau for crying poor on the back of his legal case against Rugby Australia.

Last week, Folau created his own GoFundMe page asking for help from the public to pay for his legal fees following the termination of his four-year, $4 million dollar employment contract.

It’s a decision which has divided the Australian population with over $750,000 raised before the page was taken down, despite critics hammering Folau for asking for money.

The Ox says Folau shouldn’t be asking for money when others are struggling in a far worse position.

“I’m really proud of the GoFundMe page,” Schwarz said.

“It’s a really big stance and hopefully it sets a precedent and people who are trying to raise money when they’ve got money themselves should be called out and he’s been called out on this one.

“I believe one of those people who were raising money themselves has since lost their life.

“So it sends a message, there’s lot of good people out there that will help but don’t take advantage of those.”

A statement from GoFundMe Australia was released earlier today.

“Today we will be closing Israel Folau’s campaign and issuing full refunds to all donors. After a routine period of evaluation, we have concluded that this campaign violates our terms of service,” GoFundMe’s Australia regional manager Nicola Britton said.

“As a company, we are absolutely committed to the fight for equality for LGBTIQ people and fostering an environment of inclusivity. While we welcome GoFundMe’s engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion.

“In the days since Mr Folau’s campaign launched, more than one million dollars have been donated to hundreds of other campaigns, large and small, across Australia. Those acts of kindness are the heart of GoFundMe.

“Our platform exists to help people help others. Australians have shown themselves to be among the most kind and generous people in the world. We look forward to helping more Australians fundraise for causes they care about in the coming months and years.”

