Launchpad: Schwarz urges NRL players union to accept new policy

The Rugby League Players’ Association have responded to the Australian Rugby League Commission’s new NRL player behaviour policy announced earlier on Thursday.

RLPA CEO Ian Prendergast said they are “disappointed with the decision of the Australian Rugby League Commission’s decision to alter a policy that directly impacts on the rights” of NRL players.

The new policy will immediately stand down players who have been charged with a serious crime that could result in a prison sentence of 11 years of more, such as St George Illawarra’s Jack de Belin.

“By standing a player down indefinitely, it undermines the players right to be presumed innocent. It also has the potential to prejudice the parties right to a fair hearing,” he said.

“We’re causing irreparable damage to the player, particularly given the short nature of a professional athletes career.”

Macquarie Sports Radio Drive host David Schwarz believes the ARLC’s new policy is the right one and a decision the players union should accept.

“Sometimes the player’s associations and the player union need to shut up and listen to the experts and what they are saying for the betterment of the game,” Schwarz told Drive.

“Without the game, they don’t have a union, they don’t have a players’ association.”

