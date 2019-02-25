Launchpad: “You’ve got to protect their lives first and foremost”

The AFL has been rife with claims that players are abusing the system, saying they have mental health issues in an effort to avoid being drug tested.

Paul Marsh, CEO of the AFL Player’s Association spoke with the Macquarie Sport Breakfast program, and said “the reality of it is is that if it is happening, then it is a very small number and the policy is helping out a large percentage of the players who have been identified as having issues.”

Schwarz is concerned that Marsh is ignoring a problem that is rife within the sport, with other former players and coaches including Nick Riewoldt having stated that drugs are an issue in the AFL.

“I have at least a dozen ex team-mates that are now drug affected because of their use of drugs whilst playing.” said Schwarz.

“If I was Paul Marsh, I’d be listening and I’d be listening loud and clear before he has a number of deaths on his hands.”

“Yes, you’ve got a job to do to protect a players image, but you’ve got to protect their lives first and foremost.”

Take a listen below.